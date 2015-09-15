429 cases of forest and steppe fires registered in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In 2015 429 cases of forest and steppe fires has been registered in Kazakhstan. The total area of fires is 7611 hectares, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture Yerlan Nysanbayev at a briefing in CCS.

According to his words, the main cause of forest fires is high herbage. The greatest number of fires occurred in Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions. The Deputy Minister also reported that fire-chemical stations are being constructed in the central part of Kazakhstan, in Semipalatinsk and Pavlodar areas.