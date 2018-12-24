EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:30, 24 December 2018 | GMT +6

    -42C frost predicted in Karaganda region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A weather warning has been announced in Karaganda and Turkestan regions, Kazhydromet Weather Service informs.

    A biting frost down to -40-42 degrees Celcius is expected in Karaganda region at night on 26 and 27 December.

    On December 25, Turkestan region will see patchy fog is preserved; In the daytime, the easterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second. The chances of a storm are between 90 and 95 percent.

    Karaganda region Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Turkestan region
