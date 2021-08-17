43,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine delivered to Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – 43,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine were delivered to Kostanay region on August 16, Kazinform correspondent reports.

To date, 299,375 doses of the first component an 227,595 doses of the second component of COVID vaccines have been delivered to the region.

As of August 16, 276,082 people in the region have been vaccinated with the first component of vaccines. The second component of anti-COVID vaccines has been administered to 213,137 people.

The regional healthcare department revealed that bed occupancy in the region stands at 55.5%. 1.131 people are treated for COVID-19 presently.

At a recent session of the crisis center fighting the spread of the coronavirus infection akim (governor) of the region Arkhimed Mukhambetov urged residents of the region to show their responsibility and vaccinate for the sake of their own health and health of their loved ones.