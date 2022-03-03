43 COVID-19 patients on lung ventilation in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 18,093 people are being treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Of the 42,319 COVID-19 patients, 1,945 are in-patients, and 16,148 are out-patients.

Those also include 143 severe patients, 52 critical patients, and 43 patients on lung ventilation.

Notably, the country has logged 253 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 2,091 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



