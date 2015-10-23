43 dead, 78 injured in Philippines due to typhoon Koppu

MANILA. KAZINFORM - The Philippines' death toll from typhoon Koppu reached 43 while 78 others were reported injured in the northern part of the country, the state disaster management agency said Thursday.

The casualties came from six regions in Luzon, including Metro Manila, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said. More than 268,800 families or about 1.24 million people were affected by the weather disturbance and they were either being served in evacuation centers or outside, Xinhua reports. Power interruptions were still being experienced in six cities and 90 municipalities. A total of 8 passengers and three motorized bancas were still stranded. According to the agency, five cities and 21 municipalities have suspended classes on Thursday. The estimated damage to agriculture and infrastructure rose to 7.54 billion pesos (161.99 million U.S. dollars).