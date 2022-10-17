43 intl observers accredited for early presidential election in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission has accredited the first group of 43 international observers who will represent four international organizations and one foreign country at the early presidential elections in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to Secretary of the CEC Mukhtar Yerman, they are: six observers from the CIS Observer Mission, 17 observers from the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, 13 observers from the OSCE/ODIHR, five observers from the International Observation Mission of the Organization of Turkic States¬, and two observers from Georgia.

The International Observation Institution was opened by the CEC on September 22, 2022.

The early presidential elections will be held in Kazakhstan on November 20, 2022.