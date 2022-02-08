437 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 87,637 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 8 February, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, 9,647 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while 77,990 are receiving outpatient treatment across the country.

437 patients are in critical condition, 171 are in extremely severe condition and 111 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 2,004 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,276,611 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,176,775 people recovered from the novel coronavirus.