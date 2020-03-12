43rd session of UN Human Rights Council suspended following COVID-19 concerns

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - The 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council has been cancelled following coronavirus, COVID-19, concerns, WAM reports.

In a statement, the UN OHCHR said that «all Council-related side events have been cancelled» as of 3rd March to 20th March 2020.

The Council sited the decision was based as per «the advice of the UN Secretary-General and UNOG Director-General, guided by the Swiss authorities.»