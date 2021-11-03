44,412 COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 44,412 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

Of 44,412 COVID-19 patients under treatment, 7,982 are in-patients and 36,430 are out-patients.

Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 528, in critical condition – 164, and on artificial lung ventilation – 109.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 1,312 cases of and 2,589 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



