    11:16, 29 August 2020 | GMT +6

    44 COVID-19 patients stay on ventilators in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 8,098 people, including 32 children, are receiving treatment for the COVID-19 infection in Kazakhstan. Those include 3,949 inpatients and 4,149 outpatients, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    According to the Health Ministry, there are 237 patients with severe COVID-19 countrywide. Condition of 38 COVID-19 patients is considered to be critical; 44 patients are said to be connected to ventilators.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
