44 Kazakh students join the European Union's Erasmus+ programme

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The European Union Delegation jointly with the National Erasmus+ Office in Kazakhstan organized online a pre-departure orientation session for 44 Kazakh winners of the Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters Degree scholarships.

As they are preparing to join the biggest education program of the EU, the students received encouragements from EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mr Sven-Olov Carlsson and National Erasmus+ Office Director Ms Shaizada Tasbulatova, the official website of the Delegation of the European Union to Kazakhstan reads.

In 2020, the EU Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters Degree scholarships programme will allow 44 young Kazakh people to pursue their master studies in such areas as management, IT, engineering, public health, journalism, wine tourism, and big data management.

The students will study at two different universities, located in 14 different countries participating in the programme, including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Czechia, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, and Spain.

«Investment in education is an effective investment in our common future and prosperity. For a number of years, the Erasmus+ programme has supported students’ mobility and helping thousands of Kazakh students to acquire unique knowledge, skills and cultural values. This programme is also a perfect opportunity for students to become Ambassadors of Kazakhstan, to share their exceptional experience and ideas with their future classmates and professors», said Sven-Olov Carlsson, the EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan.

The representatives of a number of European Union Member States’ diplomatic representations in Kazakhstan and Erasmus Alumni joined this online meeting to wish the students well and answer their questions.

Background information

Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degrees (EMJMD) form part of Erasmus+, the European Union’s programme to support education, training, youth and sport, running from 2014-2020. EMJMD is a high-quality, integrated programme of study at master level, offered by a consortium of higher education institutions from at least three different countries. During European Union-Kazakhstan cooperation Erasmus+ has already offered nearly 2000 scholarships for Kazakh students and staff to come to study in Europe, and about 800 scholarships for European students to study in Kazakhstan.