44% of eligible population inoculated against COVID-19 with 1st jab in N Kazakhstan
According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department of North Kazakhstan region, of the total daily COVID-19 cases, 90% are with symptoms. 66 infections have been detected as a result of tests taken for epidemiological indications, and five as part of epidemiological control.
Of the 71 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Petropavlovsk city has recorded the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases – 25. The region’s Kyzylzhar district has reported 15 daily infections, M.Zhumabayev district – seven, Shal akyn district – six, Yessil district – five, Zhambyl district – four, G. Musrepov district - three, while Akkaiynsk, Aiyrtausk, and Mamlyutsk districts have recorded two infections each.
932 COVID-19 tests by PCR have been conducted in North Kazakhstan region in the past 24 hours.
Earlier it was reported that the number of daily COVID-19 cases remains 70-80.
As of September 27, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been administered to 240,416 or over 44% of the eligible population and both jabs to 216,961 residents of North Kazakhstan region.