EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:27, 23 January 2024 | GMT +6

    44 people seek medical assistance after earthquake in Almaty

    44 people seek for medical assistance after earthquake in Almaty
    Photo credit: Healthcare Ministry

    44 residents of Almaty sought medical assistance after sustaining minor to moderate injuries, such as head bruises, sprains, after earthquakes hit the city last night, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the local healthcare department.

    Of them 34 are adults. Three were hospitalized and 31 were sent for outpatient treatment.

    Besides, five children were hospitalized, and five were released home for outpatient care.

    The municipal healthcare department informed at night that the emergency medical service and all multifunctional hospitals, including specialized and children’s hospitals switched to a standby mode. 

    Tags:
    Almaty Healthcare
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!