44 people seek medical assistance after earthquake in Almaty

44 residents of Almaty sought medical assistance after sustaining minor to moderate injuries, such as head bruises, sprains, after earthquakes hit the city last night, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the local healthcare department.

Of them 34 are adults. Three were hospitalized and 31 were sent for outpatient treatment.

Besides, five children were hospitalized, and five were released home for outpatient care.

The municipal healthcare department informed at night that the emergency medical service and all multifunctional hospitals, including specialized and children’s hospitals switched to a standby mode.