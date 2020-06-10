440 asymptomatic coronavirus cases recorded in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As of June 10 Kazakhstan has registered 440 asymptomatic coronavirus cases over 24 hours, which are not included into the total count, Kazinform reports referring to coronavirus2020.kz.

Thus, asymptomatic coronavirus cases recorded:

293 in Nur-Sultan,

248 in Almaty,

302 in Shymkent,

20 in Akmola region,

28 in Aktobe region,

128 in Almaty region,

161 in Atyrau region,

99 in East Kazakhstan,

32 in Zhambyl region,

215 in West Kazakhstan,

279 in Karaganda region,

15 in Kostanay region,

68 in Kyzylorda region,

83 in Mangistau region,

25 in Pavlodar region,

79 in North Kazakhstan,

61 in Turkestan region.

Thus, the total number of the country’s asymptomatic cases is 2,136.