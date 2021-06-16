441 people with severe COVID-19 under treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 21,025 people continue receiving coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

Of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 6,451 are in-patients and 14,574 are out-patients.

Those also include 441 patients in severe condition, 103 in critical condition, and 63 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, the country has reported 1,068 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.