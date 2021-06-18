EN
    10:29, 18 June 2021 | GMT +6

    442 patients with severe COVID-19 treated in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The total number of people being under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan stands at 20,899, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    According to the Health Ministry, of the total number of COVID-19 patients, 6,403 are in-patients and 14,496 are out-patients.

    Nationwide, 442 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 106 in critical condition, and 72 on artificial lung ventilation.

    Notably, the country has reported 1,174 fresh daily COVID-19 cases.


