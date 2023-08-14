444,200 to obtain employment within national entrepreneurship development project

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of August 1 this year 444,200 jobseekers were provided with employment measures as part of the 2021-2025 national entrepreneurship development project. Of which 300,600 obtained employment, 152,200 of them received permanent jobs, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Labor Ministry’s press service.

148,400 obtained subsidized employment, including 15,500 social workplaces. 31,500 jobless attended online courses, 28,700 of them completed training. 77,400 out of 102,900 received fundamentals of entrepreneurship training course certificate under the Bastau Business project.

Besides, 9,000 grants will be allocated this year for new business initiatives up to 1,380,000 tenge. since the beginning of the year over 5,300 grants were given.