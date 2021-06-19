EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:45, 19 June 2021 | GMT +6

    445 severe COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 21,280 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

    Of the 21,280 patients, in-patient treatment is provided to 6,327 and out-patient treatment to 14,953.

    Nationwide, COVID-19 patients in severe condition number 445, in critical condition - 103, and on artificial lung ventilation – 65.

    Notably, the country has reported 1,148 fresh daily COVID-19 cases.



    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!