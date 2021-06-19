445 severe COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 21,280 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

Of the 21,280 patients, in-patient treatment is provided to 6,327 and out-patient treatment to 14,953.

Nationwide, COVID-19 patients in severe condition number 445, in critical condition - 103, and on artificial lung ventilation – 65.

Notably, the country has reported 1,148 fresh daily COVID-19 cases.



