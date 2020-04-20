447 recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 5 people recovered from coronavirus infection in Zhambyl region, coronavirus2020.kz. special website reads.

As a result the number of those recovered from coronavirus rose to 447. 188 of them were registered in Nur-Sultan, 88 in Almaty, 16 in Shymkent, 18 in Akmola region, 9 in Aktobe region, 9 in Almaty region, 23 in Atyrau region, 3 in East Kazakhstan, 11 in Zhambyl region, 2 in West Kazakhstan, 13 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kostanay region, 25 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in Mangistau region, 1 in Pavlodar region, 25 in North Kazakhstan, 13 Turkestan region.