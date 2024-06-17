EN
    14:18, 17 June 2024

    44.8% of total vehicles in Kazakhstan older than 20 years old

    vehicles
    Photo: freepik

    As of May 1, 2024, the number of registered vehicles stood at 5 million 442.9 thousand in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Statistics Bureau.

    Of the total number of registered vehicles in the country, passenger cars accounted for 88%, trucks – 9.9% and buses – 2.1%.

    In April this year, the number of vehicles being registered was at 157.9 thousand in Kazakhstan, down 7.9% compared to the same month of last year. The number of passenger cars being registered dropped by 8.6%, trucks by 2.9% and buses by 15.3%.

    As of May 1, 2024, the number of vehicles older than 20 years was estimated at 44.8%, from 10 to 20 years old – 23.6%, from seven to 10 years old – 12.7%, from three to seven years old – 12.7%, and less than three years old 6.2%.

