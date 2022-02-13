449,000 receive both shots of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of February 12, 2022, some 744,149 people were administered the 1st jab of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, 448,847 received both jabs, the Telegram Channel of the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

As of February 12, 2022, some 744,149 people were administered the 1st jab of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Out of which 615,878 are teens, 28,817 pregnant women and 95,133 are nursing moms. 369,586 teens, 19,191 expectant moms and 60,028 breastfeeding moms were fully vaccinated.