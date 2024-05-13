13:30, 13 May 2024 | GMT +6
4.4M quake hits Kyrgyzstan
The Seismological Stations Network of the Ministry of Emergencies registered an earthquake in the territory of Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The quake occurred May 13 at 11:44 am with the epicenter located at a depth of 15 kilometers, 465 kilometers southwest of Almaty.
Its energy class was 10.1 and MPV magnitude was 4.4. The coordinates of the epicenter are 41.63° north latitude, 71.67° east longitude.
Earthquake perceptibility rate on MSK-64 scale: no tremors were reported in Kazakhstan.