EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:30, 13 May 2024 | GMT +6

    4.4M quake hits Kyrgyzstan

    4.4M quake hits Kyrgyzstan
    Photo credit: depositphotos.com

    The Seismological Stations Network of the Ministry of Emergencies registered an earthquake in the territory of Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The quake occurred May 13 at 11:44 am with the epicenter located at a depth of 15 kilometers, 465 kilometers southwest of Almaty.

    Its energy class was 10.1 and MPV magnitude was 4.4. The coordinates of the epicenter are 41.63° north latitude, 71.67° east longitude.

    Earthquake perceptibility rate on MSK-64 scale: no tremors were reported in Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Central Asia Earthquake Kyrgyzstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!