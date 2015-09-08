EN
    21:25, 08 September 2015 | GMT +6

    45 countries confirmed participation in EXPO-2017

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Serbia, Indonesia and Hungary have confirmed their participation in EXPO-2017 International Exhibition, National Company Astana EXPO-2017 press service says.

    Thus, in his official letter Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó noted that the oncoming exhibition will provide a favorable base both for activity within B2B format and for dialogue and exchange of experts in energy consumption. 45 countries have already confirmed their participation in EXPO-2017. These are Russia, China, France, Germany, Turkey, Korea, Japan, Israel, India, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Bolivia, DPRK, Vietnam, Switzerland, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Romania etc.

