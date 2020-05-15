45 evacuated due to fire at residential complex in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – A fire broke out at a residential complex in Pavlodar on Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

The fire reportedly started at 16:00 pm at the ten-story residential complex in Zhambyl Street.

Firefighters dispatched to the scene contained the blaze.

45 people, including 15 children, were evacuated from the residential complex.

According to local emergencies department, the fire covered an area of 15 square meters.