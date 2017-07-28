45 evacuated in Almaty due to a fire in a residential building

ALMATY. KAZINFORM In Almaty, 45 people were evacuated from their homes due to the fire in Kokzhiek micro-district, 10 of them are children, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the press service of Almaty Emergency Situations Department reported, the fire started in one of the apartments of a residential building in Kokzhiek micro-district. All residents of the building were evacuated, one person was rescued.