45 kids infected with Covid-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 45 children have contracted coronavirus in Kazakhstan, chief sanitary doctor Aizhan Yessmagambetova revealed Monday, Kazinform reports.

«As of today, there are 45 registered coronavirus cases among children in the country. 4 children have been discharged from hospitals. The children are in moderate condition,» Aizhan Yessmagambetova said at the briefing of the Central Communications Service.

Earlier it was reported that 20 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Kazakhstan today, including 1 case in East Kazakhstan region, 1 case in Zhambyl region, 16 cases in Karaganda region, and 2 cases in Mangistau region.

The number of people infected with coronavirus now stands at 604 in Kazakhstan.