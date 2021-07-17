EN
    10:50, 17 July 2021 | GMT +6

    45 more died of COVID-19 in single day in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry announced the latest COVID-19 deaths.

    Coronavirus infection has killed 45 people more in Kazakhstan as of July 15 . 16 people died in Nur-Sultan, 10 in Karaganda region, 5 in Atyrau region, 5 in Mangistau region, 3 in Shymkent, 1 in West Kazakhstan, 1 in Almaty, 1 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Kyzylorda and another in Pavlodar region.

    As earlier reported, 12 coronavirus-negative people died of pneumonia as of July 15.


