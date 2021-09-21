EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:05, 21 September 2021 | GMT +6

    45 teachers tested positive for COVID-19 in Pavlodar rgn

    None
    None
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 249 coronavirus cases in schoolchildren were detected in Pavlodar region since the beginning of the new academic year, Kazinform reports.

    Since the beginning of the new school year 249 coronavirus cases were detected in children. As a result 245 classes in 100 schools in Pavlodar region were put under quarantine, the sanitary and epidemiological control reports.

    Besides, 45 teachers, including 21 in Pavlodar, 4 in Ekibastuz, 2 in Aksu, the rest in the rural schools were tested positive for COVID-19.

    3 of them have been administered the 1st dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 6 are unvaccinated for medical reasons.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Education COVID-19 Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!