45 thousand Kazakhstanis visited Georgia last year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At a press conference at the Foreign Ministry, Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Georgia Yermukhamet Yertysbayev revealed what makes this country so attractive to Kazakhstanis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to our envoy, part of the reason Kazakhstanis like Georgia so much is that they don't experience a language barrier there and Georgians' mentality is somewhat close to ours. He also noted that price is also a significant factor, as for Kazakhstanis to spend their holidays in Georgia is cheaper than it is to go to Turkey or other countries.

Mr. Yertysbayev said that in the past three years the number of Kazakh citizens visiting Georgia grew from only several hundred a year in 2013 to 35-45 thousand in 2016 and that this happened partly thanks to a large number of flights connecting the two countries.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Georgia in 2016 amounted to $62.1 billion which is 8% less than in 2015. From Kazakhstan, Georgia imports mainly oil and oil products, as well as macaroni products, while its main exports to our country include nuts, mineral water, and wine.