45 UAE servicemen died in Yemen explosion

45 servicemen of the United Arab Emirates died in an explosion in Yemen, Kazinform correspondent reports citing Wakalat Anba'a al Emarat news agency.

The soldiers died after an accidental explosion of ammunition at the local armament depot. Details are still unknown .

In March 2015 Saudi Arabia and the coalition of other Arab states started military campaign in the territory of Yemen. The allies are fighting against the supporters of Ansar Allah movement representing Shiite community of Yemen and, allegedly, getting military and financial assistance from Iran. According to the Arab mass media, the coalition has already launched on-ground operations. Prior to the explosion, the capital city of Yemen Sana'a reported death of five UAE militaries.