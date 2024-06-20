EN
    12:07, 20 June 2024 | GMT +6

    450 homes under construction after floods in W Kazakhstan

    Housing construction in W Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: West Kazakhstan akimat

    West Kazakhstan governor Nariman Turegaliyev surveyed the progress of construction of 450 homes for owners of summer houses affected by recent flooding in the city of Uralsk, Kazinform News Agency cites the akimat press service.

    In particular, he visited construction sites in Zhuldyz district, the villages of Zashagan and Derkol of Uralsk city and met with heads of construction companies. He stressed hosuing construction should be completed by September 1.

    Housing construction
    Photo credit: West Kazakhstan akimat

    The governor tasked his deputy Tlepbergen Kayupov to monitor construction works.

    30 local building companies are engaged in housing construction.

    Housing construction
    Photo credit: West Kazakhstan akimat

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Construction Regions Floods in Kazakhstan West Kazakhstan region
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
