    10:51, 04 February 2022 | GMT +6

    450 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 120,059, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

    Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 10,095 are treated as in-patients and 109,964 as out-patients.

    450 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 163 in critical condition, and 88 on artificial lung ventilation.

    Notably, the country has reported 6,648 daily COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 13,374 Kazakhstanis have recovered from the disease over the past day.


