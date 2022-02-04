450 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 120,059, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 10,095 are treated as in-patients and 109,964 as out-patients.

450 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 163 in critical condition, and 88 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, the country has reported 6,648 daily COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 13,374 Kazakhstanis have recovered from the disease over the past day.