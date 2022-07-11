EN
    09:55, 11 July 2022 | GMT +6

    454 new COVID-19 cases reported across Kazakhstan in 24h

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 454 new COVID-19 cases have been reported across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread.

    Of them, 118 are in Nur-Sultan, 200 – in Almaty, 23 – in Shymkent, 7 – in Akmola region, 30 – in Almaty region, 16 – in Atyrau region, 3 – in East Kazakhstan region, 17 – in Zhambyl region, 1 – in West Kazakhstan region, 11 – in Karaganda region, 3 – in Kostanay region, 12 – in Kyzylorda region, 2 – in Mangistau region, 5 – in Pavlodar region, 3 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 3 – in Turkistan region.

    The total tally of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has reached 1,309,888.



