456 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –28,333 people are treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of April 6, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 10,243 patients are staying at hospitals, while 18,090 are receiving outpatient treatment.

456 patients are in critical condition, 132 are in extremely severe condition and 77 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,809 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 256,837 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 226, 378 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.