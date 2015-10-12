456 sexual violence acts against children recorded in 2015 in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Since the beginning of the year, the internal affairs structures of Kazakhstan have registered 465 acts of sexual violence against children, Alexey Milyuk, a representative of the MIA Administrative Police Committee, has said it at a press conference in Astana today.

"As per official statistics, 133 criminal cases have been launched for sexual assaults and 465 cases for sexual relationship and other sexual assaults against children under 16. For the corruption of minors 101 criminal cases have been opened," he clarified.