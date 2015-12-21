EN
    20:09, 21 December 2015

    458 evacuated from snow-hit cars across Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over the weekend rescues of the Emergency Committees of Akmola, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions have evacuated from snow drifts 485 people and 30 vehicles, according to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

    Due to the deteriorating weather conditions including snowstorm, heavy snowfall, black ice, some regions of the country imposed vehicular traffic restrictions.

