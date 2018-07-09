+45C heatwave persists in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - The air temperature in Shymkent has reached +45 degrees Celsius, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Escaping the scorching heatwave, the city residents create own shade using umbrellas, sip on soft drinks, and even bathe in city fountains.



The air temperature jumps increased the number of ambulance calls.

"We receive 1,800 calls a day. Patients mainly complain of common colds, SARS, and high blood pressure. Despite this, we manage to deliver all the required medical care in full and in time," the official representative of the Regional Health Department said.

According to the weather forecasters, the heatwave will come to an end in a couple of days.

"Today and tomorrow it will be +40+45 degrees Celsius hot in Shymkent. The day after tomorrow the air temperature will drop down to +36+38 degrees, and the heatwave will last until July 15," Kazhydromet Weather Service says.