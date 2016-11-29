46 kindergartens opened in Astana in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the year of the 25th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Astana 46 kindergartens have been opened, Astana Akimat informs.

The problem of shortage of preschool institutions in Astana is resolved by building new kindergartens, including through State-Private Partnership. In the current year 46 kindergartens have opened their doors to the kids of the city. Among them are 44 private kindergartens for 8859 seats in total and two kindergartens for 440 seats built at the budget expense.

In addition construction of 10 kindergartens for 2480 seats have begun through State-Private Partnership. 31 kindergartens projects were supported within Business Road Map program. In the first half of 2017 2 kindergartens more for 480 seats will be opened. Thus during 2016-2017 in Astana 53 kindergartens will be open.

At present in Astana there are 261 preschool institutions which are attended by 48 thousand 154 children.