46 more coronavirus cases recorded in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 46 more coronavirus cases were detected in Atyrau region over the past 24 hours. The most cases were recorded in the city of Atyrau, Kazinform reports.

46 more coronavirus cases were detected in Atyrau region over the past 24 hours. The most cases were recorded in the city of Atyrau. 28 new cases were registered in Atyrau, 7 in the Tengiz oilfield. 32 out of 46 cases are symptomatic, while 14 are asymptomatic.

95 people recovered from coronavirus last day. 308 people are treated at home, 77 staying in the modular hospital, 59 in Tengiz.

Atyrau region remains in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’ as of now.

As earlier reported, 14 coronavirus patients are in critical condition.