    18:48, 23 July 2020 | GMT +6

    46 more coronavirus-related deaths registered in Kyrgyzstan

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - In Kyrgyzstan, 46 deaths related to COVID-19 coronavirus infection and community-acquired pneumonia were registered in the past day, Head of the Public Health Department of the Health Ministry Ainura Akmatova told during a news briefing Thursday.

    A total of 1,169 people have died from COVID-19 since the outbreak of virus.

    Kyrgyzstan registered 967 new cases of coronavirus infection and community - acquired pneumonia on Thursday, raising the total number of infections to 30,126.

    Source: KABAR


