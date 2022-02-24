46 new COVID-like pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 46 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia have been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

66 people made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, four deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has documented a total of 87,983 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 81,575 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,333 people countrywide.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 566 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,300,730 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,261,996 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.