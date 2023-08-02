EN
    18:13, 02 August 2023 | GMT +6

    46 pertussis cases recorded in Atyrau rgn

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region saw 46 laboratory confirmed cases of pertussis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the specialists, the region’s epidemiological situation is unstable as the incidence of pertussis stands at 6.6% per 100,000 people.

    Pertussis cases have risen 23fold compared with 2022 in the region, with low vaccination against the disease after the coronavirus pandemic.

    The region reported 46 laboratory confirmed cases of pertussis over the past seven months of this year. Of these, Atyrau region recorded 41 pertussis cases, Kurmangazinskiy district – 3, Makhambet district - 2.

    98% of the cases were reported in children under 14, of whom 92% are unvaccinated.


    Atyrau region Healthcare
