EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    06:56, 04 March 2016 | GMT +6

    46 projects included in Zhambyl region’s Industrialization Map

    None
    None
    TARAZ. KAZINFORM Zhambyl region included 46 projects in its Industrialization Map for years 2010-2014 and 2015-2016, Kazinform quotes Inga Shevtsova, Deputy Head of the Statistics Department, as saying at a briefing yesterday.

    “In January 2016, fixed investment volume made 6 bln 500 mln tenge or 150.1% against the same period in 2015. This amount increased due to investing in construction of Kazakhstan-China gas pipeline belonging to LLP Asian Pipeline,” she said.

    The volume of investment in “transport and warehousing” sector made more than 51% (3 bln 300 mln tenge).

    46 projects were included in the region’s Industrialization Map for years 2010-2014 and 2015-2016. 25 projects have already been accomplished. The others will be implemented in the coming years, Shevtsova added.

    Tags:
    Industry Zhambyl region Industrial and Innovation policy of Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!