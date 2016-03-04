46 projects included in Zhambyl region’s Industrialization Map

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Zhambyl region included 46 projects in its Industrialization Map for years 2010-2014 and 2015-2016, Kazinform quotes Inga Shevtsova, Deputy Head of the Statistics Department, as saying at a briefing yesterday.

“In January 2016, fixed investment volume made 6 bln 500 mln tenge or 150.1% against the same period in 2015. This amount increased due to investing in construction of Kazakhstan-China gas pipeline belonging to LLP Asian Pipeline,” she said.

The volume of investment in “transport and warehousing” sector made more than 51% (3 bln 300 mln tenge).

46 projects were included in the region’s Industrialization Map for years 2010-2014 and 2015-2016. 25 projects have already been accomplished. The others will be implemented in the coming years, Shevtsova added.