47 COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren reported in Nur-Sultan since year began

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chief Medical Officer of Nur-Sultan city Zhanna Praliyeva provided the COVID-19 statistics for the last five weeks, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the briefing, she noted that 38% of all the COVID-19 cases registered in the last five weeks have been detected during treatment seeking by the patients, 35% - through laboratory examinations of contacts, and 27% - during preventive examinations.

According to Ms Praliyeva, 92% of all the contacts contracted COVID-19 at homes, and 8% - at work or in hospitals.

She went on to say that since the year’s beginning 47 schoolchildren had been infected with COVID-19, including 39 who studied remotely. She also added that there were no schoolchildren among contacts contracted the infection.