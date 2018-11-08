47 die in serious road accident in Zimbabwe

HARARE. KAZINFORM At least 47 people died in a serious accident in Zimbabwe on Wednesday afternoon after two buses collided head-on, Xinhua reported.

Police spokesman Paul Nyathi told Xinhua that the clash happened near Rusape in Manicaland Province, 156 km from the capital Harare.

Nyathi said 47 people had been confirmed dead and the cause of the accident had not been established.

"We confirm that 47 people have been confirmed dead at the 156 km peg just after the toll gate in Rusape. We are still attending to the accident," he said.

Of the 47, 45 are adults and two are children, Nyathi said.

The accident involved two buses, which belong to Bolt Cutter and Smart Express, two local long-distance bus companies.

Nyathi said police were still attending the accident scene and the death toll might rise.