    10:50, 15 July 2021 | GMT +6

    47 die of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 47 people have died of the coronavirus infection in the country, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Of the 47 daily COVID-19 fatalities, Nur-Sultan city has reported 11, Karaganda region - 10, Shymkent city - seven, West Kazakhstan region - five, Atyrau, Kyzylorda regions – five each, Almaty city and East Kazakhstan region – two each, and Mangistau, Pavlodar regions – one each.

    Earlier it was reported that 10 people tested negative for COVID-19 have died of pneumonia in the country over the past day, including three in Nur-Sultan as well as Shymkent city, two in Atyrau region, and one in Zhambyl region as well as Kyzylorda region.


