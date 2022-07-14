EN
    19:42, 14 July 2022 | GMT +6

    47 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Kyrgyzstan

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 47 fresh cases of coronavirus infection were recorded across Kyrgyzstan on Thursday, Kabar reports.

    The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance reported that of the total number of cases:

    - 40 people admitted due to the onset of symptoms;

    - 7 cases were revealed during PCR test when leaving the country.

    Currently, 46 people are being treated at home, and 1 person is receiving treatment in hospital.

    A total of 201,329 cases have been reported in Kyrgyzstan since the start of the pandemic, with a mortality rate of 1.5%.

    During six months and 3 days of 2022, a total of 16,581 cases of COVID-19 were registered of which 14,587 (87.9%) were laboratory-confirmed and 1,994 (12.1%) were clinico-epidemiologically confirmed.


