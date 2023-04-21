47 more COVID cases detected in Kazakhstan over 24 hr

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of April 21 some 1,387 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan. 166 of them are staying in the hospitals, while 1,221 are treated at home, Kazinform cites the Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

47 more COVID cases were detected in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours. Six more developed COVID-19-like pneumonia symptoms.

Two coronavirus patients are in critical condition.