473 Kazakhstanis return home without PCR test certificates

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 473 nationals of Kazakhstan have returned home with PCR test certificates, Kazinform reports.

On February 27, 23 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan from Germany, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. Of 2,908 passengers onboard those flights, 2,435 passengers had negative PCR test certificates, whereas 437 passengers had no PCR test certificates.

17 international flights with 2,058 passengers onboard (1,793 with PCR tests and 265 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Almaty city.

4 international flights with 473 passengers onboard (415 with PCR tests and 58 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city.

1 international flight with 234 passengers onboard (84 with PCR tests and 150 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Aktobe city.

All 143 passengers onboard of the international flight which landed at the airport in Shymkent city had PCR test certificates.

All passengers who returned to Kazakhstan without PCR test certificates have been tested for COVID-19 and are waiting for the results at the designated quarantine facilities.

339 nationals of Kazakhstan who had arrived in the country on February 26 without PCR tests tested negative for the novel coronavirus.