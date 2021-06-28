474 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 474 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan as of June 28, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 24,001 patients are staying at hospitals, while 16,694 are receiving outpatient treatment.

474 patients are in critical condition, 98 are in extremely severe condition and 66 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,686 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 419,800 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 392,777 people recovered from the novel coronavirus nationwide.